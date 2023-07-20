Summer Escapes
Manchester man charged with 11 counts of sexual assault, Impairing morals of a child

Galen J. Cyr, AKA: Charlie J. Cyr
Galen J. Cyr, AKA: Charlie J. Cyr(Manchester Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A Manchester man has been charged with 11 counts of sexual assault in the 4th degree and 4 counts of risk of injury and/or impairing the morals of a child.

Manchester Police say they were informed that 51-year-old Galen J. Cyr, also known as Charlie, was involved in repeated incidents of child sexual abuse spanning a period of several months.

Police say the incidents took place at his residence.

Police obtained a search warrant for Cyr’s residence today where he was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with 4 counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor, 11 counts of sexual assault in the 4th degree, and 4 counts of risk of injury and/or impairing the morals of a child.

Cyr is being held on a court-set $200,000 cash/surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 15.

Police say more minor victims are expected to be identified and more charges are expected.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.

