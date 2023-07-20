Milford residents looking for noise ordinance after massive house party

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Milford residents are calling for an enforced noise ordinance after a massive house party got out of hand last month.

Neighbors in the area say the party was attended by more than 200 people, who they say caused a lot of noise and left trash throughout the neighborhood.

Carolyn Butler is one of many residents on Haystack Road.

“There was a constant flow of people coming in and out, getting dropped off, people driving, looking for a parking space, it was wild,” said Butler.

The town didn’t find out until dozens of residents complained at a Board of Alderman meeting on July 10.

That is when Board Chair Phil Vetro heard it all.

“They said they were selling alcohol at the premises; people were running around with no clothes on. They were using people’s yards to go to the bathroom,” Vetro said.

Robert Hamilton, who lives down the street, says the list of complaints goes on.

“The DJ even shouted out ‘Ok girls, take your tops off. It’s time to go in the pool,’” said Hamilton.

According to neighbors, the house’s pool was being rented and it was booked on Swimply, a website allowing you to post your pool for rent.

Eyewitness News also found the link to buy tickets for the party on Eventbrite titled the “Soakin’ Wet Fest.”

The party was so loud, Butler said she could hear the music in her own home. She took the issue into her own hands.

According to the CDC, too much exposure at that level could cause damage to your ears.

She’s now one of many residents proposing an enforced noise ordinance for the city, a proposal that may include outfitting police with decibel meters to control these gatherings.

“Again we have to gather all the information work with police, zoning enforcement officer to come up with a solution that would prevent this from happening again.”

Channel 3 tried speaking with the homeowner, but he was not home at the time.

Neighbors say that the homeowner did apologize to several of them, and under police order, he did pick up the trash that was left in the neighborhood.

Alderman Vetro says they are working to have a plan in place before the next Board of Alderman meeting on August 3.

