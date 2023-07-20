Motorcyclist veers off lane striking roadside objects

CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was travelling south on Butts Bridge Road in Canterbury when it veered off the road.

The motorcyclist was identified as 24-year old Brandon Michael Burnette.

According to police, there is no known reason at this time that explains why Burnette traveled off the road.

After veering off the lane, he struck several objects roadside.

He was separated from the vehicle and later died from his injuries.

