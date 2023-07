HARWINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 North in Harwinton is closed after a serious crash.

The accident occurred in the area of Exit 41.

Police say serious injuries are reported and that one person was transported by Lifestar.

All lanes are closed between Exits 41-42.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash involved just one vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.