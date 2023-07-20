Small businesses in Haddam struggling because of swing bridge construction

HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - There are new plans to help small businesses struggling because of East Haddam Swing Bridge construction.

The frustrations go beyond the bridge.

“You could have a kids baseball game in the middle of that road when the bridge is closed for 63 hours,” said Robert McGarry, Haddam first selectman.

Bridge Road is home to many small businesses and the heart of Tylerville, a village of Haddam.

Just over the hill headed east is the East Haddam Swing Bridge. It’s under construction and often closed to traffic.

Drivers have to either go south to Old Saybrook and cross the river on Interstate 95, or head north and cross the Arrigoni Bridge.

“We don’t get the traffic in,” said Larry Maggi, owner, Fireworks Hearth & Home, Haddam. “We have people from across the river who aren’t going to come because they aren’t going to drive around.”

Maggi said he shares the building with Alan’s Small Engine Repair, owned by Alan Blaschik.

“There’s a lot of cars that go through here every day,” Blaschik said. “When the hub is down, nobody travels this area and it becomes a ghost town.”

The pair both said they’ve lost business since the swing bridge project started.

Both estimated that they were down at least 25 percent.

That was scary news to McGarry, who said years of road construction before the pandemic, the virus itself, and now the construction project have been adding up for the small businesses.

“We’re all happy it’s being fixed, it’s just one more thing and really devastating to businesses on Bridge Road and in that immediate area,” McGarry said.

Even when the bridge isn’t shut down completely, the small business owners said traffic builds up quickly. That also deters people from heading into town.

“People don’t want the delays, they don’t want to sit and wait,” Blaschik said.

The grants would be $20,000 each.

Eligible businesses must be in Tylerville.

They must also be a true “mom and pop” type shop.

No chains or multiple location stores will be allowed.

The owners must prove to the Economic Development Commission that they’ve lost businesses because of the bridge project.

“One of my biggest nightmares is that after spending all the money and effort to improve the district down there, it’s going to be a ghost town because the businesses go out of business,” McGarry said.

The money would come from an excess in this year’s budget and some leftover ARPA money.

The Board of Selectmen still needs to approve the plan.

McGarry expects applications to open sometime in late August.

“Keep us afloat, help keep us moving forward,” Blaschik said. “Investing a little back into the local businesses to keep us around.”

