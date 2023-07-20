Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Two state park swimming areas are off limits today

no swimming Rocky Neck - WFSB
no swimming Rocky Neck - WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two popular state park swimming areas were closed to swimmers on Thursday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection listed Rocky Neck State Park and Silver Sands State Park on its list of swimming areas closed due to elevated bacteria levels.

DEEP noted that the state parks themselves remained open. It was just the swimming areas that were off limits.

DEEP said samples are collected weekly by its staff and analyzed at the Department of Public Health’s lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

It said the indicator bacteria are not disease-carrying pathogens. However, they are used as a gauge to measure the potential for the contamination of waterbodies.

DEEP also said local health departments are responsible for sampling town and city beaches and other local swimming areas.

For information on closures of local swimming areas, contact the city or town’s local public health agency.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague
Mother, daughter die from being swept down a river in Sprague
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Thursday July 20. Here's the 6:30am forecast.
Technical Discussion: Another dry day, then back to humid & unsettled
Two bystanders shot outside of pizza shop in Hartford
Two bystanders shot outside of pizza shop in Hartford
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Hundreds of CT state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets

Latest News

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
$1 million winner in CT; jackpot winning ticket sold in CA
Police will continue their investigation Thursday morning to look through surveillance footage.
Hartford police investigate deadly dirt bike crash
Antonio Deleg, 24, and Jesus Sotelo Sanchez, 20, were arrested for their involvement in the May...
Farmington police make arrests from a parking lot takeover event
Channel 3 Eyewitness News Thursday morning