Two state park swimming areas are off limits today

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two popular state park swimming areas were closed to swimmers on Thursday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection listed Rocky Neck State Park and Silver Sands State Park on its list of swimming areas closed due to elevated bacteria levels.

DEEP noted that the state parks themselves remained open. It was just the swimming areas that were off limits.

DEEP said samples are collected weekly by its staff and analyzed at the Department of Public Health’s lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

It said the indicator bacteria are not disease-carrying pathogens. However, they are used as a gauge to measure the potential for the contamination of waterbodies.

DEEP also said local health departments are responsible for sampling town and city beaches and other local swimming areas.

For information on closures of local swimming areas, contact the city or town’s local public health agency.

