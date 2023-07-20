Verizon experiences service disruptions due to a truck accident

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - According to the Verizon Corporate Communications office, there have been an influx of service disruptions across central and eastern CT due to a truck accident.

There have been multiple reports that cell service has been down since early this morning.

The truck accident cut Verizon’s third party vendor’s fiber lines causing the service disruption.

They have engineers working now to restore service as soon as possible once their vendor repairs the fibers.

