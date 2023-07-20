Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Waterbury charity hit by catalytic converter thieves to bounce back with giveaway event

Waterbury charity hamstrung by catalytic converter theft for second time
Waterbury charity hamstrung by catalytic converter theft for second time
By Audrey Russo
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A charity in Waterbury is back up and running following a delivery truck catalytic converter theft that happened earlier this year.

Now, God Provides Ministries International said it is preparing for one of its biggest giveaway events.

As soon as the charity got its delivery truck fixed, generosity filled them up.

During the winter, it had to replace stolen catalytic converters on one of its box trucks.

“Even us, we always go through hard times,” said Joseph Ochieng, founder, God Provides Ministries International.

Now, Ochieng said he’s looking to do what he does best: Help others replace their destroyed belongings after a disaster.

“We have a clothing section,” he explained. “Costco gives us a lot of water every single week.”

It’s holding its Great Summer Giveaway event on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the North End Rec Center.

He said it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We just had a big flood that just happened a couple days ago,” Ochieng said.

The giveaway event was planned before Sunday’s flooding in Waterbury, but the founder of the charity said the number of requests for help has only grown since then.

“We have, for immediate needs, toiletries in there,” Ochieng said. “Even for some that have no place to live, they live in a tent. We have some people calling me ‘we have an emergency. Our tent has been washed away. The blankets we had, everything is gone.’”

The event will provide free clothes, household items and electronics to those in need. The group is also looking for volunteers to help with the giveaway.

Volunteers can sign up to help by calling 203-204-6234.

“Hard times come to us. Unfortunate circumstances come, but don’t be shy. Come forward [and] reach out,” Ochieng said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A catalytic converter (file).
Waterbury charity hamstrung by catalytic converter theft for second time

Most Read

Mother and daughter hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague
Mother, daughter die from being swept down a river in Sprague
Friday evening storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Another dry day, then back to humid & unsettled
Two bystanders shot outside of pizza shop in Hartford
Two bystanders shot outside of pizza shop in Hartford
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
$1 million winner in CT; jackpot winning ticket sold in CA
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance

Latest News

The incident first unfolded inside a train and carried on onto the platform.
WATCH LIVE: Police arrest suspect following shooting at Union Station in New Haven
West Hartford police announced a reward in a hit-and-run case from Dec. 2022.
West Hartford police: Reward offered in deadly hit-and-run case from December
no swimming Rocky Neck - WFSB
Silver Sands swimming area off limits today
Key's union card
Actors, writers strike impacts Connecticut productions
NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide deadly hit-and-run update