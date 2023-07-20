Waterbury charity hit by catalytic converter thieves to bounce back with giveaway event

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A charity in Waterbury is back up and running following a delivery truck catalytic converter theft that happened earlier this year.

Now, God Provides Ministries International said it is preparing for one of its biggest giveaway events.

As soon as the charity got its delivery truck fixed, generosity filled them up.

During the winter, it had to replace stolen catalytic converters on one of its box trucks.

“Even us, we always go through hard times,” said Joseph Ochieng, founder, God Provides Ministries International.

Now, Ochieng said he’s looking to do what he does best: Help others replace their destroyed belongings after a disaster.

“We have a clothing section,” he explained. “Costco gives us a lot of water every single week.”

It’s holding its Great Summer Giveaway event on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the North End Rec Center.

He said it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We just had a big flood that just happened a couple days ago,” Ochieng said.

The giveaway event was planned before Sunday’s flooding in Waterbury, but the founder of the charity said the number of requests for help has only grown since then.

“We have, for immediate needs, toiletries in there,” Ochieng said. “Even for some that have no place to live, they live in a tent. We have some people calling me ‘we have an emergency. Our tent has been washed away. The blankets we had, everything is gone.’”

The event will provide free clothes, household items and electronics to those in need. The group is also looking for volunteers to help with the giveaway.

Volunteers can sign up to help by calling 203-204-6234.

“Hard times come to us. Unfortunate circumstances come, but don’t be shy. Come forward [and] reach out,” Ochieng said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.