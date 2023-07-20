West Hartford police schedule news conference over deadly hit-and-run from Dec.

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A still unsolved hit-and-run that happened December will be the subject of a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

West Hartford police scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m.

They said 89-year-old Eugenia Yurovsky was reportedly struck by a light-colored vehicle on Dec. 20, 2022.

Eugenia Yurovsky was the victim of a hit-and-run in West Hartford on Dec. 20, 2022, police said. (West Hartford police)

It happened in the area of Boulevard and Whiting Lane.

In March, police released information that said the vehicle of interest was possibly a 2010-2015 GMC-type vehicle.

They said it likely sustained damage to the front driver side grille and bumper area.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact the West Hartford police at 860-523-5203, the West Hartford police traffic division at 860-570-8850, or the anonymous tip line/email at 860-570-8969 / whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

