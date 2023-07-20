Wheelie-popping suspect arrested for participation in reckless driving dirt bike event in Orange

ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for his role in a reckless driving event that spanned several towns and involved between 200 and 300 ATVs and dirt bikes, according to police in Orange.

Police said they charged 28-year-old Justin Potts of Meriden with drinking while driving, reckless driving, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Justin Potts was arrested for participating in a reckless driving ATV/dirt bike event that spanned West Haven to Milford on July 8. (Orange police)

Potts turned himself in on Wednesday.

Orange police said the incident happened on July 8 around 6:30 p.m.

They said the hundreds of vehicles recklessly drove down the Boston Post Road from West Haven to Milford.

“Most of these vehicles are unregistered and the operators were driving recklessly by ‘popping wheelies,’ disregarding traffic signals, driving around vehicles, and passing vehicles while driving on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic,” Orange police said in a social media post.

The Orange Police Department, as well as police in surrounding communities, said it received numerous complaints from concerned citizens.

Two Orange officers were on an unrelated motor vehicle stop in the area of the Boston Post Road and Lindy Street and recorded much of the activity on their vehicles’ dash cameras.

“This department was later contacted by a Meriden police detective who had viewed social media posts about this moving street takeover and observed an Orange police vehicle in the background,” Orange police said. “In this video, the detective positively identified one of the operators of an ATV that was drinking a beer while driving and popping wheelies.”

Orange police Lt. Michael Kosh said he completed an investigation and secured a warrant for the arrest of Potts.

Potts was released on a written promise to appear in Derby Superior Court on Aug 2.

“This investigation continues and we will be continuing to look to identify additional operators of these vehicles that were operating recklessly,” Orange police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.