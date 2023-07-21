Summer Escapes
12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause. (Source: KVLY)
By Alix Larsen and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 12-year-old in North Dakota is putting his personal skill set to work to help ease some day-to-day stress for those who protect the community day in, day out.

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.

“I’m starting this ‘50 Yard Challenge.’ It’s pretty exciting. I’m still mowing lawns, picking weeds, having a good time,” he said.

As part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge,’ Alex is mowing lawns for free for first responders like law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. Active military and veterans are also able to be a part of the challenge.

“I think it’s a really powerful way for him to utilize his skills to give back to the community,” his mom Daniella Ramirez-Thiedeman said.

The 12-year-old said he wants to make sure those who take care of the community are also taken care of.

“They’re kind of focused on other issues right now. They might not have time to take care of their lawn or take care of their weeds. That’s something I can do for them,” Alex said, adding that his dad is an officer with the Fargo Police Department.

