14-year-old girl killed in Waterbury crash that involved stolen vehicle

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 14-year-old girl died when the stolen vehicle she was in crashed overnight in Waterbury, police said.

The two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of East Main and Baldwin streets around 2:20 a.m. on Friday.

The vehicles involved were listed as a Hyundai Sonata and a Ford Escape, police said.

The Hyundai had four juvenile occupants, including the 14-year-old girl who died, a 15-year-old girl, and two 15-year-old boys. One of the boys was said to be stable but in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Escape was identified as a 38-year-old man. Police said he was transported to a local hospital and was considered to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger of the vehicle was identified as an 18-year-old man. He too was transported to a local hospital, but was considered to be in stable but critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

“Investigators also determined that the Hyundai was stolen earlier Friday morning in Waterbury, prior to the crash occurring,” said Lt. Ryan Bessette, Waterbury Police.

Anyone with information about the crash or the theft was asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.

No other details were released.

