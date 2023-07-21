Summer Escapes
City employee being called a hero after saving wheelchair-bound woman from a burning building

A Waterbury city employee is being called a hero after saving a wheelchair-bound woman from a burning building.
By Audrey Russo and Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury city employee is being called a hero after saving a wheelchair-bound woman from a burning building.

The fire took place on Crescent Drive.

The mayor’s office said their Deputy Director of Public Works Pat Mulvehill reportedly was on his way to Fulton Park when he saw smoke and a shattered second-story window.

Mulvehill could hear yelling and ran to the building to see how he could help.

That is when he saw two residents trying to get a wheelchair-bound woman down the stairs from the second floor.

He carried the woman to safety and nobody was injured.

Five people were displaced, according to the mayor’s office.

No one was home on floors one or three at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

