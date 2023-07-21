Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Couple in hospice care makes final wish come true by going on date at Golden Corral

A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.
A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.(WXYZ via CNN Newsource)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A couple in Michigan got to take part in their final wish by having a date at Golden Corral.

On Thursday, Larry and Betty Crabtree had a very special meal together.

They have been married for 58 years and are currently in hospice care.

The two have raised six children and entered home hospice within just a few months of each other.

Doctors have given Larry Crabtree six months to live and Betty Crabtree about a year.

So, they are making the most of their time.

The couple said they are visiting some of their favorite places along with spending time with the people they love.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague
Mother, daughter die from being swept down a river in Sprague
FORECAST: An ALERT for potential flooding and severe storms
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for potential flooding and severe storms
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
$1 million winner in CT; jackpot winning ticket sold in CA
Two bystanders shot outside of pizza shop in Hartford
Two bystanders shot outside of pizza shop in Hartford
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance

Latest News

Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure...
After years of living on the street, couple get first apartment together
FORECAST: An ALERT for potential flooding and severe storms
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for potential flooding and severe storms
Officer suspended for submitting 1000 false tickets, listed drivers as “Native American” when...
Officer suspended for submitting 1000 false tickets, listed drivers as “Native American” when they were not
Officer suspended for submitting 1000 false tickets, listed drivers as “Native American” when...
Officer suspended for submitting 1000 false tickets