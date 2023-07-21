CT native breaks barrier as first openly-gay NFL coach
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut native has become the first openly gay NFL coach.
Kevin Maxen, a coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, said he didn’t want to feel like he had to lie anymore.
Maxen said he hopes his players take his own lessons about bravery and apply them on the field.
He is originally from Southbury and went to Pomperaug High School, where he played football.
Maxen was a star player for the Panthers as a captain from the Class of 2011.
In Southbury, there’s plenty of support for him.
He was even voted “most artistic” by the senior class.
He also starred on the baseball team and helped the Panthers to an impressive 26-2 record during his senior year.
He even played college ball at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.
Now, he’s in the NFL and trying to guide the Jacksonville Jaguars to another successful season as one of the team’s strength coaches.
“[That] took a lot of bravery though,” commented Markel Simon of Waterbury.
People like Simon heard about Maxen breaking a barrier, but he just realized the Connecticut connection.
“I didn’t know that,” Simon said. “That’s kind of crazy. Wow. Southbury. I didn’t know that.”
Maxen came out to the publication Outsports:
