Family Friday: Sunflowers for Wishes, a toy show & more

Nicole Nalepa has several fun events for the weekend of July 21-23.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WFSB) - With the kids home from school, here are some great ways to spend the upcoming weekend.

National Convention & Toy Show

  • Saturday, July 22
  • Best Western Plus North Haven
  • 9:00am – 3:00pm
  • FREE & open to the public

Sunflowers for Wishes

  • July 22 – 30
  • Buttonwood Farm, Griswold
  • 10:00am – 8:00pm
  • Free admission
  • Sales of flowers benefit Make-a-Wish CT

Cardboard Explosion!

  • Saturday, July 22
  • Betsy Paterson Square, Storrs
  • 11:00am
  • FREE admission, donations welcome
  • Rain Date: July 23

