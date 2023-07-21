Family Friday: Sunflowers for Wishes, a toy show & more
(WFSB) - With the kids home from school, here are some great ways to spend the upcoming weekend.
National Convention & Toy Show
- Saturday, July 22
- Best Western Plus North Haven
- 9:00am – 3:00pm
- FREE & open to the public
- July 22 – 30
- Buttonwood Farm, Griswold
- 10:00am – 8:00pm
- Free admission
- Sales of flowers benefit Make-a-Wish CT
- Saturday, July 22
- Betsy Paterson Square, Storrs
- 11:00am
- FREE admission, donations welcome
- Rain Date: July 23
