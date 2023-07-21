Farmington River levels have businesses trying to stay afloat

COLLINSVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Local businesses continue to feel the effects of all the rain received in the state.

Businesses along the Farmington River have been trying to stay afloat.

For places like Collinsville Canoe and Kayak, July is historically a busy time of year.

With all the recent flooding, however, it and other businesses have taken a hit.

“Usually in the summer it’s a zoo in here. A fun zoo,” said Sue Warner, owner, Collinsville Canoe and Kayak. “We have lots of customers coming and going.”

Sue and Joe Warner are the owners of Collinsville Canoe and Kayak. Their business, which offers rentals and programs for children, has been operating for 33 years.

“We’re usually having a really heavy traffic flow all summer long,” Sue Warner said.

The couple said this summer has been challenging.

“All the rain came so, really it’s too dangerous to go in the water,” said Jon Warner, property manager, Collinsville Canoe and Kayak, on Friday. “It’s starting to drop, but it’s still too fast.”

Each day, the Warners said they keep an eye on the Farmington River’s water levels.

Since last week, the business has had to suspend canoe, kayak and paddleboard rentals due to the dangerous waters.

“It was extremely dangerous last week starting on Wednesday,” Sue Warner said.

Staff have also been impacted.

“We had to lay off a bunch of our rental staff because we just didn’t have work for them,” Jon Warner said. “And that’s tough because the kids were just working the summer.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said lawmakers have been working on aid for businesses affected by the weather.

“I’m hoping this emergency relief will be available on an emergency basis right away,” Blumenthal said.

Programs for children resumed on Friday after several days of cancellations.

“The river is definitely moving faster than usual still, but we can safely put people out now in kayaks,” Sue Warner said. “We are not doing canoe or paddleboard rentals yet.”

The Warners told Channel 3 that they hope they can resume more activities over the weekend weekend as water levels recede.

