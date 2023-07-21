Food truck festival takes over Riverfront Park

Summer Escapes
By Bryant Reed and Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Food Truck Festival has taken over Riverfront Park!

Despite heavy rainfall over the weekend, the event is on.

There’s no way you can’t walk through the riverfront without wanting to stop at every vendor.

Vendors love it because they get to showcase their foods and desserts and businesses.

Consumers love its three days of many food truck options, coupled with music playing and a nice view of the river.

“Last year we attended as well. Glad to see it’s even better and bigger this year,” said Kyle Michael, Killingworth.

“It’s a fantastic idea. There’s a bunch of vendors. It’s great for businesses, for booking parties, just to get your name out there, it’s a great event,” said Frank Bernardo, New Haven Pizza Truck.

This is a three-day event. The event opens at 11 am and closes at 8 pm.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

