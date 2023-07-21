Summer Escapes
Tractor-trailer crash with serious injuries partially closes I-395

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PUTNAM, Conn. (WFSB) - A highway is partially closed on Friday morning due to a crash in Putnam.

A crash involving two tractor-trailer units was reported around 3:49 a.m.

I-395 was closed in the northbound direction just after exit 45, according to the Department of Transportation

Serious injuries were reported from the scene of the crash.

DEEP was notified of the collision due to fluids leaking from one of the crashed vehicles.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

