Tractor-trailer crash with serious injuries partially closes I-395

PUTNAM, Conn. (WFSB) - A highway is partially closed on Friday morning due to a crash in Putnam.

A crash involving two tractor-trailer units was reported around 3:49 a.m.

I-395 was closed in the northbound direction just after exit 45, according to the Department of Transportation

Serious injuries were reported from the scene of the crash.

DEEP was notified of the collision due to fluids leaking from one of the crashed vehicles.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available.

