Labor department suspects 75 percent of unemployment claims are fraudulent

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Labor Department reported an increase in unemployment benefits due to identity theft.

Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo warned Connecticut residents and employers about it on Thursday.

Bartolomeo said Connecticut is among states being targeted by criminals who are flooding the unemployment system using stolen identities to file for benefits.

She said during the COVID-19 pandemic, stolen identities were available on the dark web for about $1. Criminals have been continuing to mine that resource to purchase names, Social Security Numbers, birth dates, and other personal information that they use to apply for credit cards, bank loans, and unemployment benefits.

Bartolomeo said Connecticut’s unemployment system has received several thousand claims per day, and that the CTDOL suspected around 75 percent were fraudulent. As a result, it has withheld payments to those cases.

“CTDOL takes immediate action to notify employers when someone has filed against them, as a result, employers are often the first to know that an identity was stolen,” she said. “In many cases, that employee still works for them. Victims of ID theft also receive a notice of monetary determination, a notification that alerts them that someone has filed a claim using their identity. It’s critical that employers and employees report this fraud to CTDOL so we can protect benefits and the Trust Fund from fraud.”

Upon receiving an unemployment claim, ReEmployCT, the state’s unemployment tax and benefits system, automatically sends employers a notice that a claim has been filed against them, Bartolomeo explained. If an employer receives a notification for an employee who still works for the company, it is an identity theft red flag. She said employers should respond quickly to these notices and the victim of ID theft should report this on the CTDOL Identity Theft Report form and with local law enforcement. Filling out the ID theft form helps CTDOL protect the victim’s future unemployment benefits.

Residents should also report identity theft to CTDOL if they receive a monetary determination letter or a 1099 tax form from CTDOL but have not filed for unemployment benefits.

Bartolomeo said the CTDOL’s Fraud Watch webpage has comprehensive information on preventing, reporting, and recovering from fraud and identity theft.

The CTDOT said it works closely with local, state, and federal agencies and law enforcement to prevent unemployment fraud and protect the employer-funded Trust Fund. During the pandemic, CTDOL reestablished the partnership with the Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney’s Office to provide a direct line of communication between CTDOL integrity unit staff, investigators, and prosecutors.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.