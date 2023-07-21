Legislators urge federal disaster declaration for Conn. farms, businesses due to flooding

COLLINSVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Leaders on the federal level are pushing for relief for Connecticut farmers and business owners after recent flooding.

Collinsville Canoe and Kayak is the type of business that legislators are concerned about as families cancel rentals and trips due to dangerously high floodwaters.

Today, Sen. Richard Blumenthal will be in Collinsville to help get a better understanding of how floodwaters impacted local businesses.

Legislators will meet with local farmers as they push for a federal disaster declaration.

If the request is granted, businesses like this one could get extra cash to help them make up for losses.

For farmers, it could help them rebuild and replant after many crops were recently destroyed.

The event begins on Friday at 1 p.m. at Collinsville Canoe & Kayak on Bridge Street.

