Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Pedestrian struck, transported with life-threatening injuries after New Haven crash

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was transported with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Thursday afternoon in New Haven.

Officers responded to the area of 50 Brewery Street after receiving calls for a pedestrian struck at approximately 12:18 p.m.

Police located a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene of the incident.

The operator behind the wheel of a 2011 Ford Taurus involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The pedestrian was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

A crash reconstruction team responded to the scene of the incident to conduct an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call investigators at 203-946-6304.

This is a developing story. Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
$1 million winner in CT; jackpot winning ticket sold in CA
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Friday July 21. Here's the 6:30 a.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for potential flooding and severe storms
Police will continue their investigation Thursday morning to look through surveillance footage.
Hartford police investigate deadly dirt bike crash
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list
no swimming at Silver Sands - WFSB
Silver Sands swimming area off limits today

Latest News

The legislation would first set clear boundaries and set national standards for name, image,...
Legislators propose a deal to better protect college athletes
Sen. Blumenthal will speak later this afternoon to get a better understanding on how flooding...
Legislators urge federal disaster declaration for Conn. farms, businesses due to flooding
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Friday July 21. Here's the 6:30 a.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for potential flooding and severe storms
A traffic alert has been issued.
Tractor-trailer crash with serious injuries partially closes I-395