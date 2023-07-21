Pedestrian struck, transported with life-threatening injuries after New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was transported with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Thursday afternoon in New Haven.

Officers responded to the area of 50 Brewery Street after receiving calls for a pedestrian struck at approximately 12:18 p.m.

Police located a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene of the incident.

The operator behind the wheel of a 2011 Ford Taurus involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The pedestrian was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

A crash reconstruction team responded to the scene of the incident to conduct an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call investigators at 203-946-6304.

This is a developing story. Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.