Pilot dies after crash at Martha’s Vineyard Airport

A Connecticut woman was forced to make an emergency landing in Martha's Vineyard when the pilot suffered a medical emergency
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A pilot’s wife was forced to take over the controls and crash-land on a Massachusetts island after her husband suffered a medical emergency.

The crash happened on July 18 near Martha’s Vineyard Airport in West Tisbury, Massachusetts.

Authorities said the pilot, 79-year-old Randolph Bonnist of Norwalk, CT, suffered a medical emergency during the plane’s final approach.

Authorities now say he died last night at the Boston Medical Center.

Bonnist’s passenger, his wife, Robin Bonnist, was uninjured.

Representatives of the FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash, but no foul play is suspected.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office say they will not be releasing any more information out of respect for the family.

