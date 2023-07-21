Summer Escapes
Registered sex offender charged with sex assault, enticing a child crimes

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A man from Seymour who’s also a registered sex offender faces a list of charges after police said had sexual communications with a 13-year-old boy.

Seymour police said on Friday that they began investigating Jesse Rallis back in February.

Jesse Rallis of Seymour was arrested for enticing a minor over the internet, police said.
Jesse Rallis of Seymour was arrested for enticing a minor over the internet, police said.(Seymour police)

They said they received information from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in Newton, NC, that indicated Rallis was talking to the teen through the internet.

They also said Rallis is a registered sex offender under the supervision of adult probation.

“He was forbidden to possess devices that allowed internet communication,” Seymour police said.

Seymour detectives said they conducted multiple search warrants that implicated Rallis. They also uncovered additional information that he sexually assaulted another victim in Connecticut. They also discovered multiple images of child pornography.

Rallis, who was already in the custody of the Bridgeport Correctional Center on a probation violation, was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual assault, first-degree possession of child pornography, enticing a minor by computer, and risk of injury to a minor.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

