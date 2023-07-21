Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Repairs made to park pool and beach areas are finished after heavy rains

The Washington Park Pool is also open along with the city's 16 splash pads.
The Washington Park Pool is also open along with the city's 16 splash pads.(WFSB)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - There is good and bad news concerning Fulton Park Pool and Lakewood Park Beach.

Unfortunately, Lakewood Park Beach water testing continues to show higher than acceptable levels of bacteria.

The beach will therefore remain closed through the weekend.

On a more positive note, the damage via heavy rains at Fulton Pool Park were repaired, cleaned, and sanitized.

The pool will be back in operation beginning tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. seven days per week.

Also, the Washington Park Pool is also open along with the city’s sixteen splash pads!

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
$1 million winner in CT; jackpot winning ticket sold in CA
A severe thunderstorm watch was posted until 8 p.m. on Friday.
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for potential flooding and severe storms
Police will continue their investigation Thursday morning to look through surveillance footage.
Hartford police investigate deadly dirt bike crash
Ferris wheel.
It’s fair season! Here’s the 2023 list
Police lights generic
Willington man killed in I-84 crash

Latest News

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Waterbury deadly crash
An overnight crash killed a 14-year old girl and left 5 other teens in the hospital.
14-year-old girl killed in Waterbury crash that involved stolen vehicle
no swimming at Silver Sands - WFSB
Silver Sands swimming area reopens Friday
NEWS CONFERENCE: Waterbury police give more details on deadly stolen vehicle crash