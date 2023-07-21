Repairs made to park pool and beach areas are finished after heavy rains

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - There is good and bad news concerning Fulton Park Pool and Lakewood Park Beach.

Unfortunately, Lakewood Park Beach water testing continues to show higher than acceptable levels of bacteria.

The beach will therefore remain closed through the weekend.

On a more positive note, the damage via heavy rains at Fulton Pool Park were repaired, cleaned, and sanitized.

The pool will be back in operation beginning tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. seven days per week.

Also, the Washington Park Pool is also open along with the city’s sixteen splash pads!

