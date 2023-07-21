Summer Escapes
Texas fugitive wanted on sex assault charge arrested in Groton

Marquis D. Ware was arrested in Groton as a fugitive out of Texas, police said.
Marquis D. Ware was arrested in Groton as a fugitive out of Texas, police said.(Groton Town police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A fugitive from justice out of Texas was arrested in Groton, according to police.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Marquis Ware, whose last known address was in Abilene, TX, on Thursday around 11:20 a.m.

Groton Town police said there were two outstanding warrants from the Taylor County Sherriff’s Office out for Ware’s arrest. The charges in them were for second-degree sexual assault and third-degree felony assault family violence. Both were extraditable.

Police said they received information that Ware had been staying in a hotel in the town. He was arrested there without incident.

He was brought to police headquarters and held on bond.

Ware was given a court date of Friday in Groton.

