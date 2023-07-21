Summer Escapes
Legislators propose a deal to better protect college athletes

The legislation would first set clear boundaries and set national standards for name, image, and likeness.
By Marcy Jones
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new deal has been proposed by a group of U.S. senators to help better protect and compensate college athletes.

It’s been a topic discussed in the sports world for years and now politicians on both sides of the aisle are joining the conversation

UConn players are starting to see some of the financial benefits from the NIL deals.

With this new bipartisan proposal, supporters are hoping this helps many other athletes across the country

It’s called “The College Athletes Protection and Compensation Act”

The legislation would first set clear boundaries and set national standards for name, image, and likeness.

The second part is to safeguard student-athlete’s education, health, and well-being by establishing a medical trust fund to provide care for injured athletes and ensure a clear educational path.

By setting up a national framework of standards, it clears up some questions that popped up after individual states responded with their own rules when it comes to student athletes being able to benefit from NIL.

There will be a press briefing about the deal here at the XL center at 11:30 this morning.

