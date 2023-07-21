Watch party set in Hartford for U.S. Women’s National Team World Cup game

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. Women’s National Team takes on Vietnam in the first round of the Women’s World Cup Friday night.

While the players will be battling it out in Australia, fans can watch the game in a festive atmosphere in the capital city.

The American Outlaws Hartford Chapter, along with the Pratt Street Historic District, are taking over the street for a watch party.

Fans can cheer among hundreds of people in red, white, and blue attire.

There will be drinks and food hot off the grill.

Organizers said they had a very successful watch party for the men’s World Cup at the end of last year and couldn’t wait to do it again Friday night for the women.

“We have [a] salsa social happening from 5 [p.m.] - 8 [p.m.], but the big premiere [Friday] evening is the Women’s World Cup watch party, U.S. is taking on Vietnam at 9 [p.m.],” said Kelsey Renfro, Lumi Hospitality. “We’ll have the massive LED screen out here on the street. The American Outlaws are going to be out here cheering, selling merch. We have raffles happening. [It’s a] big exiting day to fill the streets with hundreds of people.”

All are welcome and the event is free.

The game starts at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.