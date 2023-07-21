Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Watch party set in Hartford for U.S. Women’s National Team World Cup game

Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup(MGN)
By Marcy Jones
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. Women’s National Team takes on Vietnam in the first round of the Women’s World Cup Friday night.

While the players will be battling it out in Australia, fans can watch the game in a festive atmosphere in the capital city.

The American Outlaws Hartford Chapter, along with the Pratt Street Historic District, are taking over the street for a watch party.

Fans can cheer among hundreds of people in red, white, and blue attire.

There will be drinks and food hot off the grill.

Organizers said they had a very successful watch party for the men’s World Cup at the end of last year and couldn’t wait to do it again Friday night for the women.

“We have [a] salsa social happening from 5 [p.m.] - 8 [p.m.], but the big premiere [Friday] evening is the Women’s World Cup watch party, U.S. is taking on Vietnam at 9 [p.m.],” said Kelsey Renfro, Lumi Hospitality. “We’ll have the massive LED screen out here on the street. The American Outlaws are going to be out here cheering, selling merch. We have raffles happening. [It’s a] big exiting day to fill the streets with hundreds of people.”

All are welcome and the event is free.

The game starts at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
$1 million winner in CT; jackpot winning ticket sold in CA
A severe thunderstorm watch was posted until 8 p.m. on Friday.
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for potential flooding and severe storms
Police will continue their investigation Thursday morning to look through surveillance footage.
Hartford police investigate deadly dirt bike crash
Police lights generic
Willington man killed in I-84 crash
An overnight crash killed a 14-year old girl and left 5 other teens in the hospital.
14-year-old girl killed in Waterbury crash that involved stolen vehicle

Latest News

Kevin Maxen, associate strength coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has publicly come out as gay.
CT native breaks barrier as first openly-gay NFL coach
Newly-crowned national champion starts coaching career
WFSB+ will stream all New Britain Bees home games for the 2022 season.
ON WFSB+: New Britain Bees take on Brockton Rox
Norwich Sea Unicorn Logo
WATCH LIVE: Norwich Sea Unicorns take on Nashua Silver Nights