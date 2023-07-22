Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. (Source: WALA)
By Lacey Beasley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An angler in Alabama had a record-setting day thanks to his latest catch.

WALA reports Brett Rutledge set a record by catching a tiger shark that weighed more than 1,000 pounds while participating in the 90th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

Rutledge was able to reel in the massive shark that came in at 1,019 pounds on Friday.

“I just used normal fishing techniques,” Rutledge said. “We caught seven sharks this morning and this happened to be the biggest.”

According to Rutledge, the shark took about 45 minutes to catch.

“That would be pretty cool if it sets a new state record,” he said.

Rutledge’s catch does beat the current state record for a tiger shark, according to Southeastern Outdoors. The previous mark was set over 30 years ago at 988 pounds.

The fishing event runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight crash killed a 14-year old girl and left 5 other teens in the hospital.
14-year-old girl killed in Waterbury crash that involved stolen vehicle
Officer suspended for submitting 1000 false tickets, listed drivers as “Native American” when...
Officer suspended for submitting 1000 false tickets, listed drivers as “Native American” when they were not
FORECAST: Low Humidity All Weekend Long
Technical Discussion: Low Humidity All Weekend Long
A tractor trailer driver was killed in a crash on I-395 north in Putnam the morning of July 21,...
Tractor trailer driver killed in crash on I-395 in Putnam
Pilot dies after crash at Martha’s Vineyard Airport
Pilot dies after crash at Martha’s Vineyard Airport

Latest News

This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead
FORECAST: Low Humidity All Weekend Long
Technical Discussion: Low Humidity All Weekend Long
FILE - Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, left, runs onto the field before the Orange...
FAMU bans football players from facility after release of rap video shot in team’s locker room
Two-year-old boy not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window
Two-year-old boy not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window
Troopers were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy located at 266 West Street in Litchfield for the...
State police looking to identify West Street thief