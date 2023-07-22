Bridgeport Police respond to 3-year-old drowning in pool

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport police say they received a report of a 3-year-old drowning in a pool late this afternoon.

The call came in at around 4:39 PM.

The Bridgeport Fire Department and AMR responded to the 100th block of Summerfield Ave.

Thankfully, CPR was administered and the child was breathing.

The child was transported to the hospital and the incident is being investigated, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.