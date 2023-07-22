Summer Escapes
Bridgeport Police respond to 3-year-old drowning in pool

A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport police say they received a report of a 3-year-old drowning in a pool late this afternoon.

The call came in at around 4:39 PM.

The Bridgeport Fire Department and AMR responded to the 100th block of Summerfield Ave.

Thankfully, CPR was administered and the child was breathing.

The child was transported to the hospital and the incident is being investigated, according to police.

