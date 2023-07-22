Fire in Hartford causes one family to re-locate
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire on Glendale Avenue In Hartford.
This incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
When fire crews arrived, they encountered a fire on the 2nd floor in a vacant apartment.
The fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported.
One family was relocated as a result of the fire.
There is no official cause of the fire at this time.
