Fire in Hartford causes one family to re-locate

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire on Glendale Avenue In Hartford.

This incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When fire crews arrived, they encountered a fire on the 2nd floor in a vacant apartment.

The fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported.

One family was relocated as a result of the fire.

There is no official cause of the fire at this time.

