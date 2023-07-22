Fire in Hartford causes one family to re-locate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire on Glendale Avenue In Hartford.

This incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When fire crews arrived, they encountered a fire on the 2nd floor in a vacant apartment.

The fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported.

One family was relocated as a result of the fire.

There is no official cause of the fire at this time.

