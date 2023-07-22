Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Friends and family hold a memorial for a missing girl who disappeared 50 years ago

Police have been searching for answers regarding Janice Pockett's disappearance since the summer of 1973.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - It’s been nearly 50 years since the disappearance of little Janice Pockett from Tolland.

Her family still doesn’t know what happened to the 8-year-old.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today, loved ones will gather at the memorial site on Rhodes Road in Tolland.

This site was put up in 2013, and it will be used as a site for people to gather and remember Janice Pockett.

Janice disappeared on July 26, 1973, at the age of 8, and police have been searching for answers ever since.

In the afternoon, police say Janice left her home by bike.

During the search, police found her bike on Rhodes Road.

It was close to a wooded area but that’s all that was found.

It’s 50 years later and friends and family have not forgotten her un-solved disappearance.

The family says during the memorial they will also shine a light on other cold cases like Janice’s.

The memorial will be held at cross Farms Recreation complex at 167 Rhodes Road in Tolland.

If attending today’s memorial, everyone is asked to bring a lawn chair and park in the parking lot.

Connecticut state police will also be in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight crash killed a 14-year old girl and left 5 other teens in the hospital.
14-year-old girl killed in Waterbury crash that involved stolen vehicle
A tractor trailer driver was killed in a crash on I-395 north in Putnam the morning of July 21,...
Tractor trailer driver killed in crash on I-395 in Putnam
Officer suspended for submitting 1000 false tickets, listed drivers as “Native American” when...
Officer suspended for submitting 1000 false tickets, listed drivers as “Native American” when they were not
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday July 22.
Technical Discussion: A Spectacular Weekend Outside
Police lights generic
Willington man killed in I-84 crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday July 22.
Technical Discussion: A Spectacular Weekend Outside
Police have been searching for answers regarding Janice Pockett's disappearance since the...
Memorial to honor missing girl 50 years later
Watch parties take place as women’s soccer team goes for third consecutive World Cup win
Watch parties take place as women’s soccer team goes for third consecutive World Cup win
City employee being called a hero after saving wheelchair-bound woman from a burning building
City employee being called a hero after saving wheelchair-bound woman from a burning building