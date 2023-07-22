Friends and family hold a memorial for a missing girl who disappeared 50 years ago

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - It’s been nearly 50 years since the disappearance of little Janice Pockett from Tolland.

Her family still doesn’t know what happened to the 8-year-old.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today, loved ones will gather at the memorial site on Rhodes Road in Tolland.

This site was put up in 2013, and it will be used as a site for people to gather and remember Janice Pockett.

Janice disappeared on July 26, 1973, at the age of 8, and police have been searching for answers ever since.

In the afternoon, police say Janice left her home by bike.

During the search, police found her bike on Rhodes Road.

It was close to a wooded area but that’s all that was found.

It’s 50 years later and friends and family have not forgotten her un-solved disappearance.

The family says during the memorial they will also shine a light on other cold cases like Janice’s.

The memorial will be held at cross Farms Recreation complex at 167 Rhodes Road in Tolland.

If attending today’s memorial, everyone is asked to bring a lawn chair and park in the parking lot.

Connecticut state police will also be in attendance.

