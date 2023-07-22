Moped driver dies after colliding with an SUV in Norwalk

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to reports of an accident involving a car and a moped at the intersection of Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue.

Norwalk Police Officers responded to the scene and located two vehicles, a moped and an Infiniti SUV.

The operator of the moped was transported to Norwalk Hospital with significant injuries.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at Norwalk Hospital.

The operator of the second vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 203-854-3035.

