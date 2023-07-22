Move 5K and Movement Festival kicks off in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Marathon Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Hartford hosted a 5K at Keney park in Hartford this morning.

The race started and finished at Woodland Street at 9 a.m. for the 5K and one-mile run/walk.

It was followed by the free HMF FitKids half-mile run ages 2 to 11-years old at 10:15 a.m.

The event offered participants ages 12 and under free entry to the 5K.

The entry fee was $10 for 13 to 21-year-olds and $20 for adults ages 22 and older includes a t-shirt.

The race was for everyone whether trying to slash a 5k time personal record or just wanting to get up and move!

Following the races there was a free Movement Festival of fitness activities, health resources, nutritious snacks, giveaways, etc.

That festival included zumba, line dancing, double dutch, wiffle ball and so many more activities.

The Move 5K and festival was more than just a few road races; the goal was to get bodies of all ages moving.

