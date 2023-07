NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - There were reports of shots fired in Norwalk on Friday night.

This incident occurred around 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Suncrest Road.

Police said they located several shell casings, as well as property damage.

There were no reported injured from this incident.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-854-3183.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.