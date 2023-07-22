Summer Escapes
Red Sox honors UConn men’s basketball team with the first pitch

The Huskies stopped at Abe & Louie's in downtown Boston before going to Fenway Park.
By Marc Robbins
Updated: 20 hours ago
BOSTON, CT (WFSB) - The UConn men’s basketball team was honored by the Boston Red Sox before a game against the New York Mets at Fenway Park on Friday, July 21.

Donovan Clingan along with his teammate Tristen Newton, a senior guard, took the field to throw the ceremonial first pitches before the game.

While the Huskies left Storrs for Fenway on Friday, they decided to make a quick stop at Abe & Louie’s restaurant in downtown Boston on Boylston Street.

Coming off the bus, the Huskies were all smiles, knowing the was something special waiting inside; the Restaurant did things up right, making UConn feel special.

“We are always ready to take on opportunities like this; it’s exciting to have the National Champions dine with us so between our Marketing team and UConn we were able to get this together very quickly,” said the Abe & Louie’s Assistant Manager Joe Corrado.

With a large group comprising of the team, boosters, and donors, the restaurant went all out to help the Huskies celebrate not only their national title but also to throw the first pitch.

Believe it or not, the Huskies kind of snuck into the ball park but once inside there was no hiding their excitement.

“This is a lot of people  but we saw a lot of people at the final four, so I’m a little nervous but I’ll throw a strike I know it,” said UConn sophomore center, Donovan Clingan. “I’m going to throw a strike, probably, 70-75 mph is my goal.”

UConn senior guard, Tristen Newton said, “I’m going from the rubber, got to do it big. I didn’t even known this ball park was this big; it looks a lot smaller on television.”

The first pitch was set a little bit before 7 p.m. just in time for the game to start 7:10 p.m.

If there were nerves from Donovan or Tristen, they didn’t show.

Donovan was pretty accurate with his prediction; it was a solid ceremonial strike.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

