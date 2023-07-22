State police looking to identify West Street thief

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for a theft at CVS.

State police say they were called on Wednesday to the CVS located on West Street in Litchfield at 9:02 PM.

Numerous over-the-counter medications, along with other items, were stolen.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned African-American male, approximately 25-30 years old, 5′10″ tall, with two long dark braids.

Troopers were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy located at 266 West Street in Litchfield for the report of an active larceny. (CT State Police)

He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, back sweatpants, white sneakers, and a multi-colored hat. He was last seen in a blue sedan.

The male was last seen leaving area in a blue sedan with unknown registration. (CT State Police)

If you have any information, please contact Trooper Daniels at Troop-L (860) 626-7900.

