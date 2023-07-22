State police looking to identify West Street thief
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for a theft at CVS.
State police say they were called on Wednesday to the CVS located on West Street in Litchfield at 9:02 PM.
Numerous over-the-counter medications, along with other items, were stolen.
Police described the suspect as a light-skinned African-American male, approximately 25-30 years old, 5′10″ tall, with two long dark braids.
He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, back sweatpants, white sneakers, and a multi-colored hat. He was last seen in a blue sedan.
If you have any information, please contact Trooper Daniels at Troop-L (860) 626-7900.
