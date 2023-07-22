Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State police looking to identify West Street thief

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for a theft at CVS.

State police say they were called on Wednesday to the CVS located on West Street in Litchfield at 9:02 PM.

Numerous over-the-counter medications, along with other items, were stolen.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned African-American male, approximately 25-30 years old, 5′10″ tall, with two long dark braids.

Troopers were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy located at 266 West Street in Litchfield for the...
Troopers were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy located at 266 West Street in Litchfield for the report of an active larceny.(CT State Police)

He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, back sweatpants, white sneakers, and a multi-colored hat. He was last seen in a blue sedan.

The male was last seen leaving area in a blue sedan with unknown registration.
The male was last seen leaving area in a blue sedan with unknown registration.(CT State Police)

If you have any information, please contact Trooper Daniels at Troop-L (860) 626-7900.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight crash killed a 14-year old girl and left 5 other teens in the hospital.
14-year-old girl killed in Waterbury crash that involved stolen vehicle
Officer suspended for submitting 1000 false tickets, listed drivers as “Native American” when...
Officer suspended for submitting 1000 false tickets, listed drivers as “Native American” when they were not
FORECAST: Low Humidity All Weekend Long
Technical Discussion: Low Humidity All Weekend Long
A tractor trailer driver was killed in a crash on I-395 north in Putnam the morning of July 21,...
Tractor trailer driver killed in crash on I-395 in Putnam
Pilot dies after crash at Martha’s Vineyard Airport
Pilot dies after crash at Martha’s Vineyard Airport

Latest News

FORECAST: Low Humidity All Weekend Long
Technical Discussion: Low Humidity All Weekend Long
Two-year-old boy not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window
Two-year-old boy not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bridgeport Police respond to 3-year-old drowning in pool
The Huskies stopped at Abe & Louie's in downtown Boston before going to Fenway Park.
UConn men honored at Fenway Park