Two-year-old boy being treated after fall from third-floor window in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Fire Department says a two-year-old boy is being treated after falling out of a third-floor window.

They say the incident took place at 1091 Capitol Avenue at 3:39 PM.

The child was treated and transported by EMS to the Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

His current condition and the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Hartford Police are investigating the cause of the fall.

