Watch parties take place as women’s soccer team goes for third consecutive World Cup win

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Women’s World Cup action has taken over the world as countries battle to claim the trophy from Team USA, who is looking to make history again.

In Hartford, red, white, and blue can be seen all over Pratt Street as fans gathered to watch the game.

USA pride is in full effect at a Hartford watch party as the women’s soccer team tries for a 3 consecutive third World Cup win!

Tonight’s opening kickoff is against Vietnam.

Unlike recent years, some don’t think Team USA will have it so easy.

“It’s a very talented team, a mixture of vets and young players, but the rest of the world has caught up. I expect a solid challenge,” said Andy Leary, American Outlaws.

He might think otherwise as cries of USA echo through Hartford after an early goal from Sophia Smith.

Andy is the president of American Outlaws, a group that supports USA men’s, women’s, and youth soccer.

“You can be just as big or bigger stars than the men’s team and you have the same kind of support, same level of support, the same passion,” Andy said.

He is talking about girls like Taliyah O’Neal, who grew up playing soccer and continues to be a fan.

“I feel like it gives them a bunch of inspiration to be like that one day,” O’Neal said.

She and others say they are in it until the end to watch Megan Rapinoe’s last world cup run and to cheer on the USA to another world cup title.

If you weren’t out tonight, don’t worry, American Outlaws says they are trying to plan another watch party for the next match on Wednesday against the Netherlands.

