21-year-old has life-threatening injuries after collision in Westbrook
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Two drivers collided on Grove Beach Road in Westbrook resulting in serious injuries.
This incident occurred on Saturday July 22 around 5 p.m.
The driver of the car traveling north on Grove Beach Road was identified as 21-year old Matthew Sours.
The second car was driving south on Grove Beach Road driven by 57-year-old Michael Haring with 15-year old passenger Jaidyn R. Hills.
Sours was flown to a medical facility and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Haring and Hills did not have any reported apparent injuries.
There is no reason as of this time for the collision; this case remains under investigation.
Refresh this page and follow Channel 3 for more updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.