Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

21-year-old has life-threatening injuries after collision in Westbrook

(HNN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Two drivers collided on Grove Beach Road in Westbrook resulting in serious injuries.

This incident occurred on Saturday July 22 around 5 p.m.

The driver of the car traveling north on Grove Beach Road was identified as 21-year old Matthew Sours.

The second car was driving south on Grove Beach Road driven by 57-year-old Michael Haring with 15-year old passenger Jaidyn R. Hills.

Sours was flown to a medical facility and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Haring and Hills did not have any reported apparent injuries.

There is no reason as of this time for the collision; this case remains under investigation.

Refresh this page and follow Channel 3 for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
Two-year-old boy not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window
A restaurant in Plainville permanently closes
Officer suspended for submitting 1000 false tickets, listed drivers as “Native American” when...
Officer suspended for submitting 1000 false tickets, listed drivers as “Native American” when they were not
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Sunday July 23.
Technical Discussion: A Fantastic Sunday
Police have been searching for answers regarding Janice Pockett's disappearance since the...
Friends and family hold a memorial for a missing girl who disappeared 50 years ago

Latest News

Victim shot during a fight at a street race
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Sunday July 23.
Technical Discussion: A Fantastic Sunday
The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
Two-year-old boy not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window
Moped driver dies after colliding with an SUV in Norwalk