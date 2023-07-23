21-year-old has life-threatening injuries after collision in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Two drivers collided on Grove Beach Road in Westbrook resulting in serious injuries.

This incident occurred on Saturday July 22 around 5 p.m.

The driver of the car traveling north on Grove Beach Road was identified as 21-year old Matthew Sours.

The second car was driving south on Grove Beach Road driven by 57-year-old Michael Haring with 15-year old passenger Jaidyn R. Hills.

Sours was flown to a medical facility and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Haring and Hills did not have any reported apparent injuries.

There is no reason as of this time for the collision; this case remains under investigation.

Refresh this page and follow Channel 3 for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.