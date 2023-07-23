Summer Escapes
Motorcyclist dies after collision on I-91 South

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 28-year-old Willimantic man has died after a crash in Wallingford.

Police say 28-year-old Jessie Barbosa-Santiago and 21-year-old Ilani Barbosa-Santiago were traveling in the center lane of I-91 Southbound when the accident took place.

Barbosa-Santiago was traveling behind a truck owned by J. B. Hunt Transport when they crashed into the rear of the truck, according to State Police.

Both Jessie and Ilani were thrown from the motorcycle.

Jessie suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Ilani was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

The operator of the truck was not injured.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this crash contact Trooper McCue #792 at CSP Troop I. Daniel.mccue@ct.gov or (203) 393-4200.

