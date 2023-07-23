Summer Escapes
Quaddick State Park closed Sunday due to emergency plumbing repair

(WTVY)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
THOMPSON, Conn. (WFSB) - Quaddick State Park in Thompson will be closed on Sunday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the popular Quaddick State Park will be temporarily closed on Sunday due to bathhouse facilities being closed for an emergency plumbing repair.

“The boat launch area of the park will remain open for boat launching only,” DEEP said in a statement.

DEEP says visitors should plan to visit other areas like Hopeville Pond State Park, Rocky Neck State Park, or Hammonasset Beach State Park.

DEEP anticipates Quaddick State Park will be reopening early next week.

