Three dollar sunflowers at Buttonwood Farm to make a difference

GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - The 20th annual Sunflowers for Wishes has started at Buttonwood Farm in Griswold.

Buttonwood Farm is hosting the annual Make-A-Wish® Connecticut’s Sunflowers for Wishes fundraiser.

Sunflowers for wishes runs July 22 to July 30 and by the looks of it there’s no shortage of sunflowers.

Buttonwood farms is expecting 300,000 blooms this season.

Visitors can enter the cutting field for $3 to cut their own stems for $3 per flower and make a beautiful bouquet to take home.

Every purchase gives back to a Connecticut child battling a critical illness.

“It definitely feels better coming out to pick sunflowers so the proceeds will go to something that means a lot to you,” said Brooke Rankovic from Putnam.

Brooke Rankovic and Kiara Fontaine say year after year they find themselves back at buttonwood farm not only for the cause but also because of the smile it puts on their mom’s face.

“It’s something we get to do with her,” said Fontaine. “Our whole house has sunflower plates and decorations, paintings, everything.”

This is the 20th anniversary Make-A-Wish Connecticut and buttonwood farm have partnered.

On average, Tara Navara the chief development officer of make-a-wish says 250 wishes are granted each year in Connecticut.

Navara said, “these wonderful people, the Button family open their fields and their hearts to make a wish every year.”

Buttonwood Farms says over the last 19 seasons they’ve been able to raise nearly 2 million dollars for Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

“A lot of times people have to write a big check and really sometimes it’s just about showing up for your friends and in your community to do something good,” said Navara.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.