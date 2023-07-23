Victim shot during a fight at a street race

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Printers Lane early Sunday morning.

When police arrived at approximately 2:23 a.m., they observed a street racing group, which subsequently dispersed.

No victims or ballistic evidence were located at the scene; however, a few minutes later they were then contacted by Yale-New Haven Hospital about a walk-in gunshot victim.

An officer responded and located the victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a witness that was watching the street race, a fight suddenly broke out.

A male suspect then reportedly discharged his firearm in the middle of the road, and the victim was struck.

Police searched the area to look for ballistic evidence but found nothing..

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.

