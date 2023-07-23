Want to be in a movie? The Southington Theatre is looking for actors!
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Drive-In Movie Theatre is looking for actors!
A feature film called “FAKES” is filming on July 23 at the Southington Drive-In, and they are looking for extras.
They say they are hoping to fill up the drive-in with as many cars as they can.
They posted a photo on their Facebook with a QR code to help you register.
Registration says filming will take place between 5-10 PM.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.