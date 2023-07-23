Want to be in a movie? The Southington Theatre is looking for actors!

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Drive-In Movie Theatre is looking for actors!

A feature film called “FAKES” is filming on July 23 at the Southington Drive-In, and they are looking for extras.

They say they are hoping to fill up the drive-in with as many cars as they can.

They posted a photo on their Facebook with a QR code to help you register.

Registration says filming will take place between 5-10 PM.

