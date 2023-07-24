Best & Worst School Systems: Where CT ranks?

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut in second place when it comes to the states with the best school systems.

WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2023′s States with the Best & Worst School Systems.”

It put Connecticut at 2nd.

WalletHub researchers said they compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics.. The data included performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials.

Overall, CT ranked the 2nd best state but also scored 3rd best for quality and 6th best for safety.

The top three states in which to live, according to the list, were Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

The bottom three states were New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arizona.

To read the full report, click here.

