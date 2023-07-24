Summer Escapes
Box truck driver takes down utility poles in Vernon

A box truck driver took down utility poles on Valerie Drive in Vernon on July 24.
A box truck driver took down utility poles on Valerie Drive in Vernon on July 24.(Ken Kalos / iWitness)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of a box truck brought down utility poles in Vernon on Monday.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident happened on Valerie Drive.

Channel 3 is working to confirm the extent of the damage.

Photos from viewers showed at least two poles down with wires strewn across the road.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.

