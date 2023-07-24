Car insurance companies limit to whom they sell policies

(WFSB) - The next time you shop for car insurance, you may notice a big difference in your options. Many car insurance companies are limiting who they will sell polices to.

You have to have insurance to legally hit the road in Connecticut, but Patti Lavernoich of Beacon Falls learned if you actually use that insurance, there could be unintended consequences.

“It just infuriated me that this was such an automatic thing. There was no human interaction at all. I have to assume it was an algorithm,” said Lavernoich.

Lavernoich says her family had been Geico customers for decades, until she got a letter in April.

The letter said her policy was being terminated in June because there were two at-fault incidents on the policy in 3 years: one involving her husband and the other her daughter. Between the two incidents, Geico paid out around $6600.

“Nobody was hurt. It was a fender bender, and then the other accident was an issue with my husband and got a little close to the side of the garage, and nobody else was involved,” said Lavernoich.

Lavernoich tried reaching out to customer service and says she was told there was nothing they could do.

“I don’t understand how you can just cancel customers that have been paying you for years and years,” said Lavernoich.

Heidi Summa, the insurance sales director at William Raveis Insurance, hears stories like this almost every day.

“Basically, most carriers are looking for completely clean risks,” said Summa.

Summa showed us emails she received from several insurance companies explaining why they are limiting new business.

One email cites the “challenges and changes in the competitive insurance market.” Another email cites “the impacts of inflation on repair and replacement costs along with the severity and frequency of driving trends.”

“It’s becoming very tight for our clients to shop for insurance,” said Summa.

When agents say the insurance market is “tightening”, think of it like tightening a tie. The tighter the tie gets, the less room you have to breath and the less breathing insurance companies will give you to make a mistake.

“Meaning no accidents, no tickets, no glass claims, roadside assistance. Anything like that will just have it come back that they don’t want to write the policy,” said Summa “If you have claims history or tickets/violations and not a great credit score, you’re going to have tough time finding a decent rate.”

Summa suggests not filing smaller claims and doing your best to keep your credit score up.

The I-Team asked Lavernoich if knowing what she knows now, would she have not filed the smaller claim with the garage door?

“Probably not. Because it was something we could have paid out of pocket. Idk it was under $3,000, but the insurance is there for a reason. You think If you pay into it over so many years, it’s going to be there when you need it,” said Lavernoich.

The I-Team reached out to Geico for comment about this policy. A spokesperson said they would look into it, but the I-team did not hear back by deadline.

