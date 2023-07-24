CT River dock floated its way to Niantic

NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A dock believed to be the same one that floated down the Connecticut River two weeks ago with boats still attached to it has wound up in Niantic.

Veronica Dowling lives on Old Black Point Road. She and her husband were less than thrilled to find the roughly 50 foot dock washed ashore her property last week.

“We just noticed it as we were letting the dogs out,” Dowling said. “That’s what we’re hoping is that someone comes and removes it.”

The dock has a sign on it from Seaboard Marina - which now goes by Oasis Marinas. The general manager of the marina wasn’t able to give Channel 3 any specifics, but did say they had declared the dock a ‘total loss.’

So who is responsible to remove it? East Lyme Police say they are working with the Harbor Master to come up with a solution. Since most of the dock is in the water and not on Dowling’s property, it may fall on the town to remove.

Before it gets to that, ELPD say they will get in touch with Oasis Marinas to see if their insurance claim covers them removing it.

The dock is falling apart. As the waves continually crash onto it, it is beginning to break apart at the seams.

“The concern is as it starts to break apart - there’s a lot of boat traffic - especially on the weekends and it could potentially - no it will - be a problem when it starts to break up for the boats going by,” Dowling said.

Dowling also added people are trespassing onto her property to fish from it.

“There’s no good way to get down there so if somebody falls, if someone has an accident, we’re not sure who’s responsible for that,” Dowling said.

There is no timeline yet as to when or how the dock will be removed.

