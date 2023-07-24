Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Drugs, ghost gun found during traffic stop in Enfield

Willie Valentin had drugs, a ghost gun, and ammunition on him when police said they pulled him...
Willie Valentin had drugs, a ghost gun, and ammunition on him when police said they pulled him over on July 22 in Enfield.(Enfield police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police said they pulled a man over on Saturday night and saw drugs in plain view in his vehicle.

Willie Valentin, 26, was stopped around 9:10 p.m. near Elm Street and George Washington Road.

Willie Valentin was charged with a number of weapons- and drug-related charged following a...
Willie Valentin was charged with a number of weapons- and drug-related charged following a traffic stop in Enfield on July 22.(Enfield police)

“Officers observed narcotics in plain view during the stop,” police said in a news release. “During an ensuing search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded 9 mm ghost gun with nine rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber under the driver’s seat. Also located was 42 loose 9mm bullets, 15 individual yellow packets of buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film strips, 6.4g of crack cocaine, supplies used to process/distribute narcotics for sale, and $588 in cash.”

Valentin was charged with failure to obtain a serial number for a privately-made firearm, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession with intent to sell narcotics, use of drug paraphernalia, and operation of a drug factory.

He was held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Valentin is a convicted felon who was on probation at the time of the traffic stop.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother was identified as 34-year old Tabitha Frank.
2-year-old boy not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday July 24. Here is the 6 a.m....
Technical Discussion: Sizzling Heat and Humidity Later This Week
A restaurant in Plainville permanently closes
The Red River Balloon Rally is scheduled for July 14 and 15, 2023.
Fire department on scene for person who fell out of hot air balloon
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

Gov. Lamont submits request for federal agriculture declaration due to severe flooding
Police find 45 shell casings where a victim was shot
2023’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems
Best & Worst School Systems: Where CT ranks?
East Hartford Police say they are investigating a shooting on Burnside Ave.
Man dead from shooting in East Hartford